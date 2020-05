Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:48 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:48 am |

A cleanning worker is seen disinfecting themain hall at the Yitzchak Navon train station in Yerushalayim on Thursday, before a possible reopening order from the government following restrictions due to spread of the coronavirus.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Friday that the death toll in Israel from coronavirus has risen to 266, with an additional death reported in the last day.

16,323 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, of which 12,587 people have recovered, baruch Hashem, leaving only 3,736 cases active.

There are currently 50 patients on ventilators in serious condition.

Due to the continuous downward trend in the number of new cases, most schools are to reopen Sunday.