Last-Minute Hitch Delays Swearing-In

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:49 pm |

Benny Gantz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The swearing in of Israel’s next lineup of government ministers was pushed off until Sunday, to give Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ more time to shuffle the cards.

The grumbling in Netanyahu’s Likud party grew ominously louder as the hour for inducting ministers approached on Thursday night, which had already been postponed to allow for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit the day before.

Despite having more than twice as many Knesset seats as Blue and White, the latter party will be receiving the same number of ministerial appointments, 15, leaving senior Likud MKs unhappy.

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Deputy Defense Minister Avi Dichter, who were not called in by Netanyahu to discuss their part in the emergency government, announced they would boycott the vote of confidence in the government that had been scheduled for late Thursday night.

“I guess I am not needed in the Knesset, so Shabbat Shalom,” Hanegbi wrote on social media.

Other sidelined Likud ministers putting messages in the suggestion box were Gila Gamliel and David Amsalem.

Benny Gantz meanwhile withdraw his resignation from his post as Knesset speaker, until Likud MK Yariv Levin will be ready to replace him.