Heat Wave Warnings Issued

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:28 pm |

Israeli health officials took time out from coronavirus updates to warn the public about a heat wave expected to hit the country by the end of the week.

Warnings have been issued by the Health Ministry, the Israel Meteorological Service and the Nature and Parks Authority of unusually dry, hot weather, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

The Ministry of Health advised the general public, the elderly population and patients with chronic diseases in particular, to avoid as much heat and sun exposure as possible, to avoid unnecessary physical exertion, to make sure to drink ample quantities of water and to stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible.

The Nature and Parks Authority said that people should refrain from hiking until the heat passes early next week, due to the danger of dehydration.