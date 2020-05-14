BD’E-Harav Yosef Weinberg, Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Slonim

NEW YORK -

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Harav Yosef Weinberg, Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Slonim.

The Olam HaTorah was saddened to learn of the petirah of Harav Yosef Weinberg, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Slonim, at age 65.

Rav Weinberg was the son in law of ybl”c Harav Moshe Wolfson, shlita, Mashgiach of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas and Mara D’asra of Beis Medrash Emunas Yisrael in Boro Park.

Rav Weinberg came to America Purim Time, staying near his esteemed father in law. He took ill with COVIS-19, and succumbed to the illness after several weeks. The aron was transported to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.

Yehi zichro baruch.