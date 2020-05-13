NYPD Arrests Two for Anti-Semitic Graffiti in Boro Park

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7:16 am |

The scene of the arrest, Tuesday. (Boro Park Shomrim)

The NYPD arrested two people in Boro Park on Tuesday after being called by Shomrim after anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed at the intersection of McDonald Avenue and 18th Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by members of the Shomrim that advised officers that two adult males drew a swastika and the number, “39” on the front of Chase Bank, located at 4323 McDonald Avenue. Shomrim personnel advised police that they responded to the Chase Bank and observed the two individuals entering an MTA bus at East 2nd Street and 18th Avenue, and then saw them disembark at Coney Island Avenue and 18th Street. The Shomrim personnel identified the individuals, a 22 year-old male and a 23 year-old male, who were then taken into custody without incident by members of the NYPD.

Charges against the two males are pending, for vandalizing property with graffiti and scrawling a hate symbol. NYPD Hate Crimes is investigating.