Netanyahu to Pompeo: Unity Gov’t Opportunity for Peace and Security

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:52 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disembarks as he arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv on Wednesday. (Flash90, U.S. EMBASSY HANDOUT)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Yerushalayim Wednesday, shortly after Pompeo’s arrival in Israel.

The two met and held a joint press conference at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerushalayim.

Pompeo landed in Israel early in the morning, donning a red, white and blue face mask, and proceeded directly to Yerushalayim, receiving an exemption from Israel’s mandatory two-week quarantine for arrivals due to the coronavirus outbreak. His visit is the first to Israel by any foreign official since January, before the country largely shut its borders to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Standing alongside Pompeo in front of a row of American and Israeli flags, Netanyahu called the six-hour visit a “testament to the strength of our alliance.”

Netanyahu and his new coalition partner Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz postponed the swearing-in of their government until Thursday to accommodate Pompeo’s visit. Pompeo is expected to also meet with Gantz and with his fellow retired IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, the new government’s incoming foreign minister.

The visit comes amid an uptick in Palestinian violence. On Tuesday, 21-year-old IDF Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, Hy”d, was killed during an arrest raid in Jenin when a rock thrown off a rooftop struck him in the head — the first IDF casualty in 2020. The IDF has embarked on a massive manhunt for the killer and said it has arrested 10 suspects so far.

Pompeo expressed his condolence on the death of the soldier and reiterated that “Israel has the right to defend itself and America will consistently support you in that effort.”

One of the key items on the agenda in Pompeo’s talks with Netanyahu and Gantz was Israel’s stated intention to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron — a move certain to enrage the Palestinians and much of the Arab world as well as many of Israel’s Western allies.

Pompeo said “there remains work yet to do and we need to make progress on that.”

Ahead of the visit, Pompeo told Yisrael Hayom on Tuesday that the meeting was important enough to justify flying to Israel for face-to-face talks despite the pandemic and that they would discuss efforts to keep Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Trump administration’s Mideast plan, and efforts to combat the coronavirus.

He declined to say whether the administration supports unilateral annexation by Israel, saying he was coming to hear Netanyahu and Gantz’s perspectives on the matter. U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, an architect of the Trump administration’s plan, has said Israel could begin annexing territory within weeks. Friedman, who is currently ill but tested negative for the coronavirus, will not be meeting Pompeo.

Netanyahu told Pompeo the new government offered “an opportunity to promote peace and security based on the understandings I reached with President Trump.”

Israeli hard-liners are eager to unilaterally redraw the Mideast map before November’s U.S. presidential election. Annexation would also give President Donald Trump an accomplishment to shore up his pro-Israel base, particularly politically influential evangelical Christian voters. Wednesday’s meeting could provide an indication of how far the administration is willing to allow Netanyahu to move.