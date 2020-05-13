Litzman to Pick Harvard Expert for Housing Deputy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:16 pm |

Rabbi Yaakov Litzman of United Torah Judaism. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

On his way from the Health Ministry to the Housing Ministry, where he takes over on Wednesday night, Rabbi Yaakov Litzman picked up a highly qualified deputy, from the Israel Land Authority, via Harvard University.

The next Director-General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing will be Yair Pines, Globes said, quoting sources.

Pines is currently on sabbatical as a Senior Fellow in the Harvard Kennedy School for Business and Management where he’s been studying a subject that may be of some help in his new position –– affordable housing.

Pines’ start at his new job will be delayed until after two weeks self-isolation upon his arrival back from the U.S., due to coronavirus restrictions.

He has served as deputy director and business division manager at the Israel Land Authority. Before that, he was deputy director of the Ministry of Finance budget division, with responsibility for the health system, if you were wondering how Rabbi Litzman discovered him.