A Happy Lag BaOmer at LA’s Yeshiva Toras Emes

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 12:56 pm |

Joey Brecher giving popcorn and cotton candy on Lag BaOmer at Yeshiva Toras Emes.

Jews across the world experienced a Lag BaOmer like no other this year, as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed celebrations, bonfires, and field trips.

But the students of Yeshiva Toras Emes in Los Angeles were able to enjoy some semblance of festivities, thanks to the concern of the school staff and a generous local teen.

On Sunday, two days before Lag BaOmer, Toras Emes principal Rabbi Shea Goldenberg reached Joey Brecher, the 19-year-old owner of Concessioneer, which provides concession products like popcorn and cotton candy machines for parties, and asked if Joey could put together something on short notice for the boys of the yeshivah.

Joey quickly hired two workers to spin 500 rolls of cotton candy on Monday; the popcorn was made fresh on Tuesday Lag BaOmer.

The boys and parents drove up to the yeshivah on Tuesday, and with festive music blasting in the background, Joey and a few volunteer students, all wearing masks and gloves and keeping social-distancing guidelines, gave the occupants of each car a roll of cotton candy and box of popcorn, ultimately distributing 500 of each.

The yeshivah covered half the costs; Joey contributed the other half.

This is not the first time Joey Brecher has distributed items to people in cars during the pandemic. In March, Joey gave free rolls of scarce toilet paper and paper towels to drivers in Los Angeles; pictures of his good deed appeared in newspapers and websites across the world.

Joey, whose machines have been idle during the shutdown, told Hamodia on Wednesday that he was pleased to be able to put them to good use.

“I was very happy to receive the phone call, and help make the children happy – their parents, too,” he says.

“It’s hard for kids to get out of the house these days; people are suffering from cabin fever. I’m glad the kids were able to have some enjoyment this Lag BaOmer. It’s great to see smiles on peoples faces during these difficult times.

