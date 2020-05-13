On the Decline? Only 13 New Coronavirus Cases in Last Day

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 6:01 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Magen David Adom worker wears protective clothing as he arrives to test a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,539, an increase of just 13 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll stands at 262, up four since Tuesday morning.

Sixty-one patients are in serious condition, 51 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 12,173 people have recovered from the virus, baruch Hashem, while 4,104 are still sick.

Meanwhile, as some schools have reopened, a staff member in an Ashkelon preschool was sent on Tuesday for a coronavirus test after she developed a sore throat, Yisrael Hayom reported.

In order to protect the health of the preschool’s children, the school supervisors decided to replace all of the educational staff until the final test results are received. At the same time, the entire preschool has been disinfected.

Earlier this month, a special education teacher was diagnosed with coronavirus, leading the school she had been teaching in to be closed.

In a separate incident, a special education student in a different school was diagnosed with the virus, forcing the other students to quarantine.