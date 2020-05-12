Putin’s Spokesman Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:52 am |

MOSCOW (AP) -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:52 am |

From left, Head of the Presidential Speechwriting Office Dmitry Kalimulin; Russia’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Alexei Gromov; Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin attend a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a situation center in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 14. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”

The announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Hours before Putin made remarks Monday about ending the country’s partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases.