Israeli Coronavirus Epicenters See Infection Rates Drop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:56 am |

Israeli police guard at a roadblock on a road in Yerushalayim, on April 29. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The restrictions and the lockdowns have helped slow the tide, Health Ministry statistics, as the three epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks in Israel have seen a dramatic reduction in infection rates in recent days.

The Israeli-Arab towns of Hura and Deir al-Assad, ranked first and second in infection rates in recent weeks, are both seeing a continued slowing of that rate, the ministry said. Just five confirmed cases were found in Hura over the past three days, and none in Deir al-Assad.

In third-place, Bnei Brak – the first city that was locked down in Israel – saw just 13 new cases over the past three days. Yerushalayim also had just 13 new cases in the last three days, and Beit Shemesh had just six.

In its daily update, the Health Ministry reported no new overnight deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities to the coronavirus at 258.

14 new cases of the virus were added overnight, bringing the total cumulative tally to 16,526.