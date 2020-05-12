Israeli Annexation Schedule Won’t Bind U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:06 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Yerushalayim in March, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90/File)

Ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s arrival on Wednesday, the Trump administration signaled that Israeli plans to move forward with annexations in Yehudah and Shomron on July 1st do not bind Washington.

A senior U.S. official was quoted by Channel 13 as saying that the date, mentioned in the coalition agreement, “is not a sacred date” for the United States.

The official explained that the Trump administration has its hands full trying to cope with a still-raging coronavirus and other issues, and annexation may have to wait.

“The timetable of the Israelis isn’t rigid for us,” the official added.

Regarding the other address in the stalled peace process, the official warned:

“If the Palestinians continue to sit on the side and don’t come to negotiate, there will be negative consequences for them and it will make it easier for us to make decisions concerning Israeli annexation.”