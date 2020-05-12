Health Ministry: Kollelim Can Reopen, Under Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4:39 am |

A group of avreichim, wearing face shields as a protective measure against the coronavirus, learning at a forest in Yerushalayim last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry approved a special order at the request of Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman to allow kollelim to resume studies, within certain limitations.

The order allows groups of up to fifteen avreichim to learn together, except for kollelim in cities or neighborhoods where added restriction are enforced. Each kollel will have one member in charge of implementing the requirements, such as making sure public kitchens and coffee rooms remain locked and that sterilizing agents for hand-washing are available.

The model for return of yeshivos is according to the “capsule” plan, which was amended recently, requiring groups of bachurim to commit to remain together in isolation within their yeshiva for 14 days, as opposed to the previous requirement of 30 days.

Until now, many kollelim have been holding studies together outdoors, as per the Health Ministry’s post-Pesach directive allowing minyanim of up to 19 people outdoors.