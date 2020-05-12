Connecticut Coronavirus Deaths Top 3,000; Summer Camps to Open

HARTFORD (AP) -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 5:00 am |

Connecticut’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 3,000 on Monday, even as state officials announced plans to open day camps this summer.

Officials reported 41 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,008.

“Shame on us for underestimating, perhaps, what could happen,” Gov. Ned Lamont said, adding that the U.S. surgeon general had told him during a visit early last month that the outbreak would likely be similar to a bad flu season, in which about 100 Connecticut residents die.

But the governor also noted that hospitalizations from the coronavirus continue to trend downward, and that less than 10% of COVID-19 tests in the state came back positive for the second consecutive day.

There were 1,212 people hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday, down by 30 patients from the weekend.

“In terms of the metrics that we had in mind thinking about our May 20 beginning to reopen date, we’re on track,” said Lamont, a Democrat.