Ben Gurion’s Terminal 1 to Stay Closed Indefinitely

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm |

An empty Ben Gurion Airport last month. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

The gradual reopening of Israel’s economy in the coronavirus crisis has so far not reached the airline industry, which remains parked on the ground.

The Israel Airports Authority announced on Tuesday that Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal 1 will remain closed until further notice due to the bans on travel imposed since March. The terminal serves Arkia and Israir for domestic flights to Eilat and low-cost carriers for flights to Europe.

Ben Gurion Airport managing director Shmuel Zakai said, “Due to the forecast for the fall in the number of passengers for this year and 2012, Terminal 1 will stay closed and all international operations will be moved indefinitely to Terminal 3.”

In addition, the fees charged to the airlines will be raised. Landing fees for Terminal 3 are $26 per passenger, more than double the $11 landing fee for Terminal 1. Baggage handling fees of NIS 9 per passenger at Terminal 1 will be raised to NIS 20 per passenger at Terminal 3, according to Globes.