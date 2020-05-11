Two Arrested After Anti-Semitic Attack in Williamsburg

BROOKLYN -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:54 am |

NYPD reported that two people have been arrested after an anti-Semitic incident in Williamsburg Sunday night.

According to police, on Sunday night a male driver and female passenger exited their vehicle at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street in Williamsburg, and began to shout anti-Semitic statements towards Jewish men standing on the sidewalk. The male then approached three men and attempted to rip off their face masks, and a physical fight ensued. The local Shomrim patrol was on scene and detained the couple until police arrived and took the pair into custody.

All victims refused medical attention.

Police said that 35-year-old Paulo Pinho and 46-year-old Clelia Pinho were subsequently arrested and charged for aggravated harassment, as a hate crime.