Rabbi Litzman to Likud: Don’t Dismantle the Righwing Bloc

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 6:22 am |

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, of the Likud. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90, File)

In an attempt to ensure the place of Yamina in the future coalition, Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) has been trying to bridge the gaps between the Likud and Yamina, in order to prevent the disintegration of the rightwing bloc.

According to a report on Kan News, Rabbi Litzman met with Minister Yariv Levin of the Likud and tried to understand how the move of Yamina to the opposition could possibly be prevented.

Rabbi Litzman told Levin, “The rightwing bloc must not be dismantled.”

Since the elections last April – the first of the three rounds – Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had a rightwing bloc in which all agreed to remain together with him. The bloc included the Likud, Shas, UTJ and Yamina.

Meanwhile, a poll published Monday morning by Direct Polls shows that the majority of Israelis believe Netanyahu is trying to keep Yamina out of the coalition for personal reasons, not necessarily politically based.

56% of respondents said that Netanyahu’s reasons were personal, while over 24.8% said that his decisions were forced on him, due to accepted political reasons.

Another 10.1% said Netanyahu’s decisions were due to the conduct of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked during the previous government. The last 9.1% said they have no opinion on the matter.

Among Likud voters, 33% believe Netanyahu’s actions vis-a-vis Yamina stem from personal reasons, while among rightwing voters in general, the number rises to 50%.