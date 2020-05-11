Indictment Filed Against Kfar Saba Stabbing Attack Terrorist

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 6:13 am |

Israeli police and a forensic team at the scene of the attack in Kfar Saba, April 28. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The prosecution filed an indictment on Monday with the Central District Court for attempted murder as an act of terror, against the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Kfar Saba two weeks ago.

Muhammad Risha, 20, of Tulkarem, was indicted for attempted murder in the circumstances of a terrorist act. A 62-year-old woman was lightly wounded in the attack.

The indictment stated that Muhammad Risha “made the decision to murder an Israeli Jew out of his desire to be a ‘shahid (martyr).”

Risha showed “extreme coldheartedness” as he planned every detail of the act of terror, according to the indictment.