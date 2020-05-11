Erdan Next Ambassador to U.N. — and U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:12 pm |

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, nominated on Monday for the posts of Ambassador to the U.N. and the U.S. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) was tapped for the dual posts of Ambassador to the United Nations and Ambassador to the United States on Monday, according to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Erdan will succeed Danny Danon at the U.N. and Ron Dermer in Washington.

Although it is customary for the offices to be filled by two different people, a spokeswoman for Erdan said he will be able to handle both and that he will travel between Washington D.C. and New York.

“I am proud and emotional about the honor to fight for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defend Israel in the face of the challenges ahead,” Erdan said in a statement on Monday night.

Erdan had turned down previous offers of an ambassadorship to the U.N., but perhaps the additional office in Washington made the difference in his decision to accept this time.

This will open up a ministerial slot for someone else in Likud, where ministers have had to move over to make room for Blue and White appointees.