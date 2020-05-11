Buses, Trains Coming Back

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:19 pm |

The front seat of a public intercity bus is blocked off as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Bus lines in Israel will resume operations that had been suspended by coronavirus regulations on Thursday nights and Fridays.

The lines that had been canceled will start up again on Friday, while weekday routes will continue on the current limited schedules, according to Channel 13.

And on Sunday, May 17, Israel Railways said it will gradually begin restoring its operations.

Passengers will be required to maintain social distancing rules, wear protective face masks, and abstain from traveling if they show signs of sickness.