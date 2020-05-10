Yamina Party Says It’s Headed to Opposition After Coalition Talks Fail

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 6:19 am |

Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with Minister Betzalel Smotrich in the Knesset. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In a dramatic political bombshell, the Yamina Party said in a statement on Sunday that “in light of the make up of the government and its policy that appear to be a left-wing government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and in light of the prime minister’s blatant disrespect for Yamina and its voters, the Yamina Party has decided to serve the public in the upcoming term and fight for the national camp from the opposition.”

The party notes that the decision was made after repeated attempts and coalition negotiations with Likud and Netanyahu, who seemingly preferred to dismantle the right-wing bloc and the partnership with Yamina.

“Yamina will prepare for the post-Netanyahu era, who will come in a year and a half, and work from the opposition as a real right-wing alternative: a right-wing that is not ready to sell the justice system to the left for personal survival, a right wing that is unwilling to cede to Hamas and Abu Mazen, a right wing that is truly committed to the development and series of the settlement, a right wing that does not sell the religion for business and the Israeli economy to be led by Amir Peretz and the Histadrut, a right wing that does not give up from its struggle to remove the infiltrators and the rehabilitation of the neighborhoods.

“We do not regret for a moment the loyalty we have shown to the right-wing bloc over the past year. Going to the opposition is our continued loyalty to the right-wing public that Netanyahu is not loyal to.

“Yamina will be a fighting, but responsible, opposition that will support the positive government decisions, such as applying sovereignty, provided it is brought without, explicit or implicit, recognition of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We urge Netanyahu to tend to the needs of religious Zionism in the next government, as well as education, settlement, appointments in religious services and more, as he promised many of its voters who voted for him because of these election pledges. ”

In its last offer, the Likud offered Yamina the Education Ministry, the Yerushalayim and Heritage Ministry, Deputy Defense Minister, the chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution and Law Committee, responsibility for the National Service, and possibly the Settlement Division.

Earlier, it was reported that Netanyahu had not ruled out the possibility of giving the Health Ministry to Yamina, but that it would come at the expense of the other portfolios offered to the party.

In response to Yamina’s announcement, the Likud said that it is ironic, that “had Yamina been offered another ministry, would the government then be right wing enough for them? It is the first government in the history of the country to apply sovereignty over Yehudah and Shomron, and it is unfortunate that Yamina will not be a part of it just because of internal struggles within it over the distribution of ministries and portfolios.

“We hope that Yamina will come to their senses, show national responsibility and enter the government that will lead a historic move in the history of the country.”