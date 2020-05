Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 6:43 am |

MADRID (Reuters) -

Medical equipment to treat patients sits on a table in the designated “clean” area of the emergency room, separated from the “dirty” area by a red line on the floor as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday. (Reuters/Susana Vera)

Spain‘s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 143 on Sunday, down from 179 the previous day, the health ministry reported.

It marks the lowest daily death toll since mid-March.

Overall deaths rose to 26,621 from 26,478 on Saturday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 224,390 from 223,578 the day before, the ministry said.