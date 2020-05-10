Mayor De Blasio Appoints Members to Sector Advisory Councils

NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 12:55 am |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability. City Hall on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

On Friday, May 8, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed members to various Sector Advisory Councils for the reopening of the region. The councils will serve as critical links to disseminate information about re-opening and provide guidance to shape the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These councils will provide real world guidance to ensure our plans to reopen the city make sense and keep people safe. We are facing an unprecedented crisis, but by working together, we will come out stronger than before,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Representatives of the Jewish community were included in composition of these councils, including Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel on the education council, David Greenfield of Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty on the nonprofits council, Avrohom Wertzberger of Hatzolah on the health council, Rabbi Boruch Bender of Achiezer and Rabbi Moshe Duvid Niederman of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg on the faith based council.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy also announced the formation of 9 advisory councils. Rabbi Avi Schnall of Agudas Yisrael was named to the Social Services and Faith Council.