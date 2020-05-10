Lag BaOmer Without Hadlakos: NIS 500 Fines to Be Issued

Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 9:48 am |

Men dance near a bonfire, during celebrations of Lag BaOmer, last year in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The government has issued a ban on the lighting of hadlakos, bonfires, at any locations in Israel on Lag BaOmer, as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lag BaOmer is usually marked with the lighting of hadlakos across the country, as well as hundreds of thousands who travel to the kever of Rasbhi in Meron.

The government fears that mass gathering will reignite a coronavirus outbreak and have therefore prohibited all such events. Police can issue a NIS 500 ($150) fine for those who are caught lighting fires. This ban is in place until Wednesday. The government voted against a total lockdown for Lag BaOmer.

Meron will be the only place that hadlakos will be permitted, with the participation of a very limited crowd.