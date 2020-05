Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10:16 am |

The Community Board 12, that covers Boro Park and parts of Flatbush in Brooklyn, have advised of the cancellation of all Lag BaOmer celebrations, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the Board, all celebrations are cancelled, including ones on private property. This is in line with the City’s directive that no street events be allowed until June. The Board notes that this is also under the Governor’s Executive Order, which can lead to a fine and/or arrest.