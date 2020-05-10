Brooklyn Representatives Urge DSNY To Cease Issuing Sidewalk Violation Tickets

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:09 pm |

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New York City and State government have instructed New Yorkers to stay in their homes as much as possible despite the obvious inconvenience. As such, many government directives have been suspended, making it easier for residents to stay indoors during these difficult times.

Yet New York’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY) continues to issue summonses to homeowners simply because sidewalks aren’t clean to the demanding perfection of DSNY’s enforcers. This, without regard to the fact that these homeowners are largely indoors and unaware of any litter that may have possibly been blown in front of their home or dropped by a passerby. These innocent homeowners have been receiving DSNY summonses of as much as $300 each.

It should be noted that the City recognizes the absurdity of enforcing alternate side parking regulations and has suspended enforcement for the time being.

“With one hand the government is working to put money in people’s pockets and with the other the city is pulling it out,” said Senator Simcha Felder. “It makes no sense. These tickets and fines must be suspended.”

“I was disappointed to hear from so many of my constituents that they have received summonses from the DSNY for candy wrappers, papers, and the like in front of their homes,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “Now is not the time for DSNY enforcement agents to patrol residential areas and issue ‘gotcha’ tickets to those who are doing their best to obey the law by staying indoors. These summonses are unfair and uncalled for. I urge the Department to dismiss these up to $300 violations. Our citizens are already stressed enough coping with the new reality. This is not helping anybody.”

“Enough is enough,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “New Yorkers are suffering unthinkable personal and financial loss. The city should be doing more to help; surely, not less. I am disgusted that the city is continuing to monetize the worst tragedy to befall New Yorkers in our lifetimes. DSNY’s enforcers are non-essential, even in good times. If New York City truly cared about its workforce, it would pull these employees off the streets immediately. Since the Sanitation Commissioner obviously doesn’t care, the mayor can and must stop the insanity, and I hope he will.”