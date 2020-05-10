Only 14 New Virus Cases in Last Day, Lowest in Two Months

Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 7:21 am |

YERUSHALAYIM

View of the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Yerushalayim, ready for students to return to kindergarten on Sunday. (Yonatan SIndel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Sunday morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,458, an increase of just 14 new cases over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest daily addition since the Health Ministry began publishing daily updates on the spread of the virus on March 11 – nearly two months ago.

Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus stands at 248, up one case since Motzoei Shabbos.

74 patients were listed in serious condition, with 65 on ventilators.

11,384 patients – nearly 70% of the cases – have recovered from the virus, while 4,826 are still sick.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of thousands of children returned to daycares and kindergartens for the first time in almost two months.