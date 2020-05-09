Dutch Police Hold Suspect After Kosher Restaurant Vandalism

AMSTERDAM (AP/Hamodia) -

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm |

An Israeli flag sticks out of the window of the HaCarmel kosher restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, after a man smashed the window. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Police used pepper spray to subdue a suspect arrested Friday after a window was smashed at a kosher restaurant in the Dutch capital, the sixth act of vandalism at the restaurant in recent years.

The 31-year-old attacker, Saleh Ali, used a stone to smash a hole in one of the large windows of the HaCarmel restaurant before pushing a flagpole with the Israeli flag through the hole.

Amsterdam police posted that they had arrested a suspect.

The attack came on the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces in Europe, although there was no immediate indication of a link.

According to reports, the attacker was a Syrian asylum-seeker who in 2017 broke into the same kosher restaurant in Amsterdam.