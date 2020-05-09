247 Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Israel; Active Cases Under 5,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9:20 pm |

Magen David Adom staff at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

As of Motzoei Shabbos, there were 4,831 active coronavirus cases in Israel, after 11,376 patients are confirmed to have recovered, the Health Ministry announced. The total number who have been infected with the virus in Israel stands at 16,454.

Two people succumbed to the coronavirus on Shabbos, bringing the total death toll to 247.

The infection rate has been constantly declining for days. Last Friday, May 1, marked the last day that over 100 new cases were registered in a day, and since then, most days have had less than 40 new patients identified.

Seventy-nine patients are listed in serious condition, with 64 on ventilators.