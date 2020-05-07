Yamina Still on the Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm |

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

With the major political and legal obstacles to the formation of a new government cleared away, the Yamina party was still holding out for a better deal on Thursday.

A phone conversation on Thursday between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Yamina leader and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett failed to produce an agreement to bring the party into the new right-center coalition.

The issues which have kept it out reportedly remained the same. During the conversation, Bennett reiterated that Yamina’s desire is to understand the “basic principles” of the government, particularly due to its “apparent problems — the Ministries of Justice and Economy being led by the Histadrut labor federation and the left” — before deciding whether or not to sign up, according to The Times of Israel.

Bennett told the prime minister that Yamina would only join the government “if it can make a significant impact, after supporting Netanyahu and the nationalist camp without reservations for months,” a statement released by the party reads.