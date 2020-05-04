BPJCC Hosts Successful Census Drive-Thru Event in Boro Park

Brooklyn -

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:51 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council held a 2020 Census Drive-Thru event. The well-attended, family-friendly event, the first of its kind, was done in partnership with Yad B’Yad. It took place on Sunday, May 3, on 18th Avenue and 55th through 57th Street. More than four hundred families participated in the rewarding, fun, family trip, and educational experience all rolled into one.

“The BPJCC is so grateful to the hundreds of families who turned out today,” says Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “The success of the drive-thru is truly encouraging. It is because a 100% count is so critical that the BPJCC put together this unprecedented event. The drive-thru was created to encourage census participation and for our community to truly count and receive what we are entitled to based on real numbers. The fact that so many showed up is a tremendous step in the right direction.”

The drive-thru had twelve stations, staffed by twelve volunteers working in tandem. Participants were handed gloves and masks from the outset as all social distancing guidelines were adhered to from beginning to end.

Answering the nine census questions became a family undertaking. The children in the car learned about the census while taking a keen interest in the process and were thrilled to be allowed to help provide the appropriate answers. After completing the census, with the driver and family remaining in the vehicle the entire time, the participants were ready for the much-anticipated climax of the drive-thru event. Each vehicle moved on to the second station, where they were awarded an exciting package of games, prizes, and census memorabilia. The much-anticipated prizes were generously sponsored by Toys-4-U and Mostly Music.

The BPJCC expressed its thanks Boro Park Shomrim and its tireless volunteers for its help in setting up the event, helping with crowd control, and doing what it does best – helping the community, especially during the challenging times.

The BPJCC will host another drive-thru soon to allow for Boro Park’s participant numbers to grow. For those who are unable to attend or for more information on how to complete the census online, visit https://www.bpjcc.org/census, call the BPJCC census guidance counselors at (718) 972-6600 ext. 4633 or email Census@bpjcc.org.