Only 23 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest in Six Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 4:32 am |

A classroom ready for children to return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Sunday, in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Only 23 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel over the course of the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry figures released Sunday evening, the lowest daily rise in the last six weeks, continuing a trend indicating that the outbreak in Israel is largely under control.

The number of patients on ventilators – 76 – also continued to drop. The sharp decrease has allowed Israel to consider ending a number of restrictions on schools and on the economy.

Three more people passed away on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 232.

Out of a total of 16,208 cases of coronavirus in Israel, 9,749 patients have recovered. Ninety-four patients are listed in serious condition.

In a breakdown by city, Yerushalayim still has the most cases of infection, with 3,571 patients, followed by Bnei Brak with 2,856. Tel Aviv is the third most infected city with 536 cases.

Since last Wednesday, the number of Israelis who have recovered from coronavirus surpassed those who are sick, a downwards trend that continues.