U.S. Records Deadliest Day Yet as People Around the World Begin to Exit Lockdown

(AP) -

Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 6:18 am |

A man rides his bicycle in a street partially closed to taffic to help ensure that social distancing norms are maintained, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, May 2. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb.

But the global pandemic took a turn for the worse in many places. The U.S. recorded 2,909 deaths in 24 hours, according to WHO data, which was collected early morning on Friday. CNBC’s analysis of the data claimed it was the deadliest 24-hour period yet in the U.S., with the previous record set on April 23 with 2,471 recorded deaths.

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind those enjoying the weather of public health restrictions requiring that they keep 6 feet away from others.

“I believe with the warm weather people will come outside,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “You can’t stay indoors all the time. People will come outside and that’s great, go for a walk. But respect the social distancing and wear a mask.”

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities said two new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, as millions of domestic tourists flocked to newly reopened sites during a five-day holiday.

Nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks on the first two days of the holiday, and Shanghai’s main tourist spots welcomed more than a million visitors, according to Chinese media reports. The surge comes after a relaxation of travel restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak slows in mainland China and the government tries to reboot the economy. China reported just three new cases in the last two days. One new case was in inland Shanxi Province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai.

China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877.

Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. China reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours and has recorded just one in the past two weeks. The country’s official death toll has reached 4,633.