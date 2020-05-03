IDF Detains Five People Trying to Enter Israel From Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 5:32 am |

Israeli soldiers seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90, File)

The IDF said Sunday that it detained five people who tried to cross into Israel from Lebanon overnight Motzoei Shabbos.

An IDF spokesperson said they appeared to be migrants looking for work, and that the incident wasn’t terror-related. “The suspects were caught as they tried to cross the security fence,” the IDF said.

No one was injured in the incident. The five were returned to Lebanon.

Israel in recent years has become a sought-after destination by work migrants from Africa, coming primarily through Egypt. It appears that the African work migrants are seeking new ways to illegally enter the country, trying this time via Lebanon.