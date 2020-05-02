Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 229; Recovered Increasing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli police and soldiers guard at a roadblock in the Romema neighborhood in Yerushalayim that is currently under a lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Friday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Motzoei Shabbos that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,185, an increase of 84 over the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll stands at 229.

According to the Health Ministry, 105 patients are in serious condition, 82 of whom are on ventilators.

The positive trend continues as 9,593 patients have recovered from the virus, while 6,363 are still sick.

Health Ministry statistics show that in the past three days, 99 new patients were diagnosed in Yerushalayim and 30 in the Bedouin town of Hura, near Be’er Sheva, which has seen a total of 99 cases. In Bnei Brak, formerly considered a hot spot, only 29 new cases were diagnosed, and Beit Shemesh and Modi’in Illit saw 18 and 10 new cases respectively.

As part of the continued easing of restrictions, the Cabinet approved on Motzoei Shabbos to allow people over the age of 67 to return to work.

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel issued a statement in which she notes that she had succeeded in “convincing” the necessary officials that the ban had been ageist.