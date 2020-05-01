Shaare Zedek Closes Coronavirus Ward After All Patients Recover

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:05 am |

Magen David Adom workers and Shaare Zedek hospital medical team, wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, seen after evacuating a man with suspicion of Coronavirus infection at the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek in Yerushalayim, March 29. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

After the Assuta hospital in Ashdod closed its coronavirus ward on Thursday, as all the patients there had recovered, baruch Hashem, the coronavirus ward at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim has closed on Friday after the last of its patients recovered.

The last three patients – aged 88, 91 and 93 – all made a full recovery.

The ward opened on March 9 and has since treated dozens of patients. Over the past week, the hospital has closed three coronavirus wards and is reinstating its regular medical operations.

The Coronavirus Ward Manager, Dr. Ramse Kurd, said on Friday: “We close the ward with a sense of pride after the warm and humane care we have provided to our patients. During these weeks, we also experienced quite a few challenging moments, including the passing of dear patients, as well as the recovery of many patients who have since returned to their homes. We would like to thank the hospital staff for the tremendous dedication over the past two months. We’ve proven how medical treatment should be – professional and humane.”

Meanwhile, the numbers of recoveries in Israel continues to remain higher than those sick, with the Health Ministry saying Friday morning that out of the 16,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, 8,758 patients have made a full recovery.

83 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, and the number of fatalities has risen to 223.