Arab to Be Indicted for Arson at Yerushalayim’s City Hall

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:48 am |

Israeli security forces and firefighters seen at the scene of a fire as a result of arson at City Hall in Yerushalayim, April 22. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An indictment is to be issued Friday against a 41-year-old resident of East Yerushalayim who was arrested by police on suspicion that he set fire to the municipality building in Yerushalayim last Wednesday night.

Earlier that day, the municipality issued the man a fine of NIS 475, and, it is alleged, a few hours later he arrived at the municipality building in Safra Square and set it on fire.

Eight teams of firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. There were no casualties in the incident, baruch Hashem. According to the indictment, the damages caused by the defendant are in the millions of shekels.