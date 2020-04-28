Stabbing Attack in Kfar Sava; Victim in Moderate-to-Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:21 am |

Police and forensic team at the scene of an attack where a Palestinian terrorist stabbed a 62-year-old woman in Kfar Sava, Tuesday. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

A woman was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon in the central city of Kfar Sava. The woman, 62, was rushed to the Meir Hospital by Hatzalah medics in moderate-to-serious condition. Police are investigating the incident as a potential terror attack.

The terrorist was shot and “neutralized,” Zaka reported. The terrorist has been identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident from the town of Tulkarem. He is listed in light condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer Matanel Yechiel who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “I provided first aid treatment for the woman’s injuries. After receiving treatment at the scene she was transported to the trauma unit at Meir Hospital having suffered stab wounds.”

Police are investigating the incident and searches are reportedly ongoing for an additional suspect in the attack. The background of the incident is still being investigated.