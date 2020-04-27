New Coronavirus Infections Lowest in Five Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 3:59 am |

Magen David Adom national emergency service personnel at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

Israel’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 15,466 on Monday morning, the Health Ministry said, with just 23 new coronavirus cases overnight and 68 infections over the previous 24 hours, continuing a significant downward trend in the spread of the virus.

The last time fewer than 100 new cases were confirmed in a day was on March 20, when the coronavirus outbreak was still in its initial stages.

The country’s death toll stands at 202, with two fatalities since Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 129 patients were in serious condition, with 96 of them on ventilators.

There have now been 6,796 patients in Israel who have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Rambam Hospital in Haifa said on Monday morning that the condition of the 11-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus remains unchanged.

The girl is anesthetized and is being treated with medication to stabilize her condition, and is listed in serious condition.