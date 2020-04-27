Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 204

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 27, 2020

A patient with coronavirus disease seen during Shacharis in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Monday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

An 82-year-old man became the 203rd fatality in the coronavirus crisis in Israel on Monday. He passed away at the Maayanei Yeshua hospital in Bnei Brak.

The 204th victim has not yet been identified.

At Sheba Medical Center, staff paid their respects to a nurse who worked there since 1974 and has died of the coronavirus.

Susie Levy was the head nurse in the Ear, Nose and Throat unit.

“During her 46 years of work, she stood out for her professionalism, her dedication, and her wisdom… Her exceptional contribution to the wellbeing of patients, her compassion, her generosity and her warm smile that characterized her every day, has been and will continue to be a symbol and a model for emulation,” the hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl ybl”t remains in serious condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after contracting the coronavirus.

The girl’s father, Elihu Biton issued a public appeal: “I ask all the people of Israel to read a chapter of Tehillim for Hadas bat Ora. It will be very helpful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Bnei Brak Avraham Rubinstein expressed his appreciation for the IDF’s assistance during the crisis.

Rubinstein tweeted in reference to Memorial Day on Monday evening: “This is the place to express…on behalf of all the residents of our city appreciation to the hundreds of IDF soldiers and their commanders for their…activities on behalf of the welfare of 210,000 residents [of Bnei Brak] during the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic.”

As of Monday night, the Health Ministry said there were 15,555, an increase of 112 in the past 24 hours, further evidence of a slowing of the contagion. There are 126 people in serious condition, 96 of them on ventilators, while another 78 are moderately ill. The ministry says 7,200 people have recovered from the virus.