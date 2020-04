Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:04 am |

Rav Jacobs, zt”l, (right) dancing with Harav Nosson Wachtfogel, zt”l, at a wedding. (Tsemach Glenn)

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Hagaon Harav Yehudah Jacobs, zt”l, Mashgiach of Bais Medrash Govoha of Lakewood. He was approximately 80 years old.

Rav Jacobs was known for the many vaadimhe delivered for the bachurim and yungerleit, especially those pertaining to shidduchim and shalom bayis, where he was sought after for his advice and expertise.

The levayah is scheduled for Monday at noon.

Yehi zichro baruch.

With (right to left) Harav Nosson Wachtfogel, zt”l and ybl”c Harav Yerochim Olshin, shlita.