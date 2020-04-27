Ban of Entry of Non-Israelis Extended Until May 16

YERUSHALAYIM -

El Al Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Non-Israelis will not be allowed into Israel until May 16, Israel Airports Authority said on Monday in a statement to foreign airlines.

While foreign airlines have been announcing the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv from next month, this decision may cause them to rescind their flights.

Last week, Wizz Air, British Airways, Delta and Air Canada announced the recommencement of flights to and from Israel, but as per this latest development, they might be forced to push off flights once again.

The main issue dampening demand is that even Israelis returning from abroad are required to enter 14 days self-isolation.

For the time being, Israel’s three carriers – El Al, Arkia Airlines and Israir Airlines – have announced no plans to restart scheduled flights.