Netanyahu to Hold Meeting on Strategy of Reopening Education System

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10:40 am |

Israeli police and soldiers guard at a roadblock at the entrance to a neighborhood in Beit Shemesh on Sunday, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is to lead a meeting Monday to discuss the different approaches for a controlled return of the education system to full learning capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the director of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz and the deputy head of the National Security Council Eitan Ben David held a series of preliminary discussions with Education Minister Rafi Peretz, director general of the ministry Shmuel Abuav, and representatives of the National Security Council, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The reopening of schools is vital to allow parents to return to the workforce.

According to the plan presented by the Education Ministry, preschools will reopen later this week and kindergarten classes will be divided into groups of 15 children, with each group attending school for half of each week to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Students up to third grade will also return to school in groups of 15. Students in grades four, five and six, and middle school and high school pupils, will continue remote learning for the time being.