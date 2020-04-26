El Al to Bring Coffins From NY; Offers Flights to Paris, London and Miami on Thursday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 6:08 am |

El Al planes at Ben Gurion airport. (Flash90)

Many have voiced their complaints that they were being taken advantage of when trying to bring their family members to Israel for kevurah amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since global air traffic has almost completed halted since the pandemic broke out, it has become more difficult, and in some cases almost impossible, to transport coffins to Israel.

The number of people bringing family members to Israel for kevurah has dramatically dropped, mainly because of transportation complications, and the exorbitant costs involved. Most airlines have stopped flying to Israel, and those that still do are hesitant to carry bodies due to the coronavirus. El Al on Friday announced that it was willing to carry the bodies of coronavirus victims from New York to Tel Aviv, and at regular prices that were charged even before the coronavirus pandemic.

While the airline is mainly doing cargo flights, El Al has announced a series of one-off “special” return flights to Paris and London, and a one-way flight from Miami to Tel Aviv, on Thursday.

Flights will be made on the company’s Dreamliner planes. The company emphasized that “flights to Israel are only possible for Israeli passport holders, in accordance with government regulations.”

According to Health Ministry restrictions, entry into Israel is only permitted to citizen or residents, with all arrivals required to isolate for two weeks.

El Al also said that the temporary cessation of regular flights to and from Israel has been extended, and will continue until at least May 9.