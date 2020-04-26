Dr. Marvin (Meir) Schick, Z”l

NEW YORK -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 7:59 pm |

Dr. Marvin Schick, z”l. (Hamodia Archives)

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Dr. Marvin Schick, a noted askan who was involved in many public projects spanning seven decades. Dr. Schick passed away Thursday afternoon, 30 Nissan/April 23.

Orphaned from his father at the age of 3, Marvin’s mother eventually opened Schick’s Bakery in Boro Park, which eventually helped support the family. He entered Yeshiva Rabbeinu Jacob Joseph (RJJ) at nine years old, where he was he was cared for by the legendary Rabbi Nachman Mandel, z”l.

During his younger years, he davened in the Zeirei minyan in Boro Park, where he was able to develop a close relationship with Hagaon Harav Aharon Kotler, zt”l. Rav Aharon influenced him to become involved in Chinuch Atzmai, and thus he began a lifelong participation in various chinuch and tzedakah projects.

In the early 1970s, Mr. Irving Bunim asked Dr. Schick to get involved in his alma mater, RJJ, and he took control of the mosad and re-established it to function as a pair of elementary schools in Staten Island and as a Mesivta and Beis Medrash in Edison, NJ.

Besides for RJJ, Dr. Schick helped establish COLPA, a legal organization involved in protecting the rights of Jews in various forums. Dr. Schick also served in the administration of Mayor John Linsey of NYC in the Human Rights Division. Previously Dr. Schick was a tenured professor at Hunter College.

In more recent years, Dr. Schick was active in the Avi Chai Foundation, where he facilitated the funding of many projects which have benefitted Jewish education throughout the country.

As a continuation of his relationship with Rav Aharon Kotler, Dr. Schick maintained a close relationship with Rav Schneur zt”l and ybl”c the present Roshei Yeshiva of Bais Medrash Govoah, and was instrumental in bringing the writings of Rav Aharon and Rav Schneur to print.

Yehi zichro baruch.

Dr. Schick greeting Harav Schneur Kotler, zt”l, by the bar mitzvah of his son Avi Schick (center). (Hamodia Archives)