Cuomo Outlines Phased Plan to Re-Open Construction and Manufacturing

NEW YORK -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5:15 pm |

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his daily press briefing on COVID-19, April 26, 2020, in Albany, NY. (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo outlined a phased plan to re-open New York, starting with construction and manufacturing based on regional analysis and determinations. The state is closely monitoring the hospitalization rate, infection rate and the number of positive antibody tests, and will make decisions based on these indicators. Once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate, the region may begin a phased re-opening.

Phase one will include opening construction and manufacturing with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level, with businesses considered “more essential,” that have inherent low risks of infection, prioritized. This will be followed by other businesses considered “less essential” or those presenting a higher risk of infection spread. The pace of reopening will increase as the infection rates decline.

Attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area must not open.

A two week pause between each phase will be used to monitor the effects of the re-opening.

The plan will coordinate the opening of transportation systems, parks, schools, beaches and businesses, with special attention on summer activities for downstate, public housing and low-income communities, food banks and child care.

Individual businesses and industries will be required to plan new measures to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.

“We’ve been talking about re-opening the state and re-imagining a new New York, and to do that we’re going to have to make governmental decisions in partnership with business decisions,” Governor Cuomo said. “Every business leader understands that we can’t just re-open and go back to where we were and what we were doing before – we have to move forward in light of the circumstances that have developed.”