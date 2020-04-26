CDC Adds 6 Symptoms to List for COVID-19

NEW YORK -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm |

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new symptoms to its list of possible symptoms of COVID-19. In addition to the original fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, the CDC now lists chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and anosmia (loss of taste or smell) among the possible indicators that a person may have the COVID-19 virus.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC notes. “These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”

The CDC notes that the list is not all-inclusive, and a person experiencing other symptoms which are severe or concerning should consult with their medical provider.

At the same time, it warned that anyone experiencing emergency warning signs of trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or bluish lips and/or face should seek medical attention immediately.