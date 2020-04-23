Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 191

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:09 am |

A Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrives to test a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Israel rose to 191 as Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reported two deaths from the virus on Thursday.

A 94-year old man and a 74-year-old woman are the latest fatalities. Both patients came from the Medical Center for Alzheimer’s in Ramat Gan. The facility is the only designated medical center in Israel for the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients.

In its morning update, the Health Ministry reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 14,592.

A total of 5,334 people have recovered from the virus.

In a breakdown of the data in chareidi cities, Yerushalayim has 2,341 patients, Bnei Brak 1,753, Beit Shemesh 320, Elad 243, Modi’in Illit 252 and Beitar Illit 189 patients.

Meanwhile, an 86-year-old man who had contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized at Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, was released last week back to a nursing home in Teveria after he tested negative for the virus. On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated and he was taken back to the hospital where he tested positive again. The man is short of breath and is currently listed in critical condition.

The hospital noted that the man had several pre-existing medical conditions, which is the reason why they decided to intubate him.