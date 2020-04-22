Suspected Arson in Fire at Yerushalayim Municipality

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:37 pm |

(Yerushalayim Fire Department spokesman)

Eight teams of firefighters were called out in response to what was described as a “massive” fire at the Yerushalayim City Hall on Wednesday evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Municipal employees, including those working in the office of Mayor Moshe Lion, were evacuated. Damage could be seen to the exterior walls of the building.

The fire reportedly began in the main part of the municipality complex and various committees concluded their work to leave.

A 40-year-old resident of East Yerushalayim was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to the building.