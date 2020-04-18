Israel Accuses Hezbollah of ‘Provocative’ Activity

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 9:11 pm |

U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL) patrol the border between Israel and Lebanon, as seen from Metula, northern Israel. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel accused the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night.

He said Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats.

On Friday night, the IDF fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to its security fence, just inside Israeli territory, in three locations.

Under a U.N.-brokered agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed terror group. But in recent days, both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of violating Lebanese airspace.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah said an Israeli drone destroyed one of its vehicles in neighboring Syria, and Lebanon has reported Israeli drones flying over the capital Beirut. Lebanese soldiers also faced off with Israeli troops along the frontier.